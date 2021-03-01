Ohio expected around 96,000 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to states across the country after getting emergency use approval over the weekend.
Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio will be getting around 96,000 of the 3.9 million doses that are being shipped this week. The company expects to ramp up production, with hopes to have 20 million total doses by the end of March and 100 million by the end of June. The third vaccine to get emergency use approval may not have the same high effective rate as Pfizer and Moderna, but medical experts say the benefit of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is that it was tested when new strains of COVID-19 started showing up around the world.
“It appears to be 100% effective for all age groups in preventing the endpoint that really matters which is death and hospitalization,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health. “And what is really encouraging that is not just true here in North America, where they studied it, this is one vaccine that has been studied in South Africa and Brazil where the more resistant strains are widely circulating.”
As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health says 1.6 million people, or 14% of the population have received their first dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Ohio will get a total of 448,390 doses of all three vaccines this week.