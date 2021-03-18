Ohio expecting more doses of the vaccine at end of the month

Governor Mike DeWine was live from Xavier University after visiting the Kroger vaccination clinic there. They expect to give out 10,000 doses during the three-day clinic.
The eligibility opens to those 40 and older, and who are obese, have heart disease, or have COPD starting March 19th. But on March 29th, eligibility will drop to every Ohioan 16 years old and older. DeWine says the state decided to open it up at the end of this month because of the number of vaccines the state will be getting.
"We are now averaging about 400,000 first doses every single week. We expect on the 29th of March, that week or very close to that, we expect that number to go up from 400,000 to about 500,000. That’s what we have been given the data from the White House in regard to that," says DeWine. "So this is expanding the amount of vaccines."
As for the latest alert level map, Auglaize, Mercer, and Shelby counties have dropped from orange to yellow, the rest of the counties in our area remain the same as last week.