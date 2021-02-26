Ohio files lawsuit against U.S. Census Bureau

Ohio is the first state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau's decision to push back the release of 2020 census figures.
The delay is so more time can be spent on fixing any inaccuracies in the data. Ohio filed a lawsuit that claims the delay will undermine the state's process of redrawing congressional and legislative districts. The agency had pushed the date back to September 30th. The lawsuit filed by Ohio asks a federal judge to restore the March 31st deadline for the Census Bureau to turn over 2020 census figures used for redrawing districts.