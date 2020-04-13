Ohio General Assembly approves use of federal funds, nursing homes ordered to notify families and state of positive COVID-19 cases

Gov. Mike DeWine announced some more assistance for the state of Ohio along with another new reporting procedure.
The director of health has ordered nursing homes and care facilities to report to residents and family members if a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. The state will also share what facilities have someone that tested positive on their website. The General Assembly approved funding using federal dollars to Ohio departments. That includes $8.8 million for hospital build outs. DeWine said that is a lower amount than expected, but it's good news that's all Ohio needs.
"$76 million for the Department of Administration Services, that is down as well," said DeWine. "That's for the purchase of 2,000 ventilators and 5 million N95 masks. $39 million for the Ohio Department of Health for ramped up testing and supplies. And $50 million for the Department of Health and Safety for personal protection equipment."
DeWine also said the National Guard will increase support for medical staff at the Pickaway Correctional Institute. Over the weekend, the first inmate at Pickaway died from the coronavirus.
DeWine has also cautioned businesses in the private sector purchasing antibody tests for their employees or customers. He said to make sure they are FDA Emergency Use Authorized.
Announced at the briefing was the Strive For Five challenge. People are challenged to reach out to at least five people in 30 days, in some form of communication.
An order was made to limit liquor sales to only Ohio residents in some counties that border Pennsylvania. Those counties are Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson, and Belmont.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted reminds people, two weeks from Monday is the last day to get your ballots in the mail to be counted in the Ohio Primary Election.