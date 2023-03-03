Ohio GOP chair stops in Lima to rally Allen Co. Republicans

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The newly elected chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. Alex Triantafilou, makes a stop in Lima Friday. Allen County Republicans got to hear his vision of what the party can look forward to this year. Triantafilou says they will be working on keeping Ohio a "red" state and focusing on removing U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and President Joe Biden out of office. The chairman believes his experience will lead the Ohio Republican Party forward.
“To build out a very professionally run, well-organized operation out of Columbus. Again, that's reaching out and connecting more with county parties,” says Alex Triantafilou, the Ohio Republican Party Chair. “That’s something I know a little bit about. I was a county party chairman for 15 years in Cincinnati. So, I want to connect in a stronger way with county parties so we're working seamlessly together rather than not in concert all the time. We want to raise the significant funds necessary to engage the kind of programs we need in every corner of the state."
Triantafilou says being a professional principled organization will enable the Republican party to continue winning elections across Ohio.