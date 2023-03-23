Ohio GOP Senators are looking to change amount of votes required to amend state constitution

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - A new proposal introduced in the Ohio Senate is looking to increase the percentage of votes needed to change laws in the state constitution.
Republican State Senators Rob McColley and Theresa Gavarone introduced the bill Wednesday and would require 60% approval of the voters to change the Ohio Constitution in the future, versus a simple majority that is required now. Ohio voters will have to vote on the proposal for it to take effect. The Senate bill also has allocated 20 million dollars for the state to hold a special election in august for a potential vote.
This comes as abortion activists are trying to get a ballot issue on in November to strike down the Heartbeat Bill, which is currently on hold due to a court order. The Ohio House has their own version of this bill.