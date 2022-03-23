Ohio Governor delivers address, states that Ohio is at a moment to change history

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivered an address on the progress Ohio has made, as well as looking towards the future.
"The state of our amazing state is strong," said DeWine to open his address.
The Governor took a moment at the beginning of the address to show support for Ukraine.
"People of the state of Ohio and all who love freedom... I say in salute, glory to Ukraine... glory to the heroes."
The governor then talked about policing in the state and supporting bills for transparency in officer-related incidents, while also showcasing government support for law enforcement.
"Doubling down our support for law enforcement by giving them more resources to keep the people of Ohio safe," said DeWine.
Mental Health is also a major topic during the address, with DeWine pointing to programs that are in place such as OhioRise, a program that allows children with multiple medical and behavioral health challenges to get help in their own communities, and on-site school clinics.
"I see an Ohio where shame, fear, stigma, and embarrassment, are erased," stated DeWine. "I see an Ohio where mental illness is treated as a health issue, not as a crime."
DeWine also taking a moment to address the importance of improving their laws on repeat offenders and getting guns out of the hands of criminals.
"A small group of the criminal element... we must target them and remove them from society," said DeWine.
DeWine closed his address stating that the state is at a point where they can change the course of history.
"Ohio... this is our moment."
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.