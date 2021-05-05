Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discusses vaccine hesitancy, Ohio tourism

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited Findlay on Wednesday in order to promote Ohio Tourism Day.
DeWine, as well as First Lady Fran DeWine, toured Dietsch Brothers in Findlay to learn more about how the location makes and sells sweets in the local area.
DeWine also took time to address Ohio's Tourism growth, stating that as more people get the COVID-19 Vaccine, the better Ohio's economy is in general.
"Everyday that we get someone vaccinated, every time someone gets that shot, it's like money in the bank really for them and Ohio," said DeWine. "Because we know in a few weeks that they are going to have that full immunity."
The governor shared that over 40% of Ohio's population has received the COVID-19 Vaccine. However, DeWine also acknowledges that there are still some Ohioans who are hesitant to receive the vaccine.
"We just want to encourage people this vaccine is really reliable, its phenomenally successful," DeWine stated. "We have been able to start driving the cases down significantly in Ohio because of the Vaccine."
DeWine also encourages those who have not received the vaccine to talk with their doctors, as well as those who are vaccinated.
"When we talk to people who are about to be vaccinated or people who have been vaccinated, one thing that comes through is 'This is freedom' or 'relieved' that I can go do things," said DeWine. "I can go see my mother, I can go see my grandmother or I can see my grandkids."