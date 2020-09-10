Ohio has hired their next director of health

Governor Mike DeWine announced that Doctor Joan Duwve will replace Doctor Amy Acton as the head of the Ohio Department of Health.
Acton left the director’s job in June and an interim director was selected until a permanent replacement was named. Duwve has been serving as the Director of Public Health for South Carolina and is expected to start working in Ohio in October.
DeWine also updated the alert level map, and Putnam and Mercer counties are two of the six counties statewide that are at a level three.
“Primary source of spread in Putnam County is within families, for example, Mom gets it, then comes home and gives it to other family members or Dad gets it or a child gets it. But it’s within families, basically spread within the community,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “Let’s go up to northwest Ohio to Mercer County their per case number sadly increased this past week from 179 last week to 206 this week. So, we've seen it coming down for Mercer County for a couple of weeks now and we are starting to see it back up. Still a very high level, Mercer County continues to see spread throughout the community.”
Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran, and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted stressed the importance of getting flu shot by getting theirs during the briefing Thursday afternoon.