Ohio has nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

During his only coronavirus briefing this week, Governor Mike DeWine says the state set another record for new daily cases with 4,961.
All of Ohio’s 88 counties are now considered high incident with the number of cases seen in the state, and of those 88 counties, 56 are at level red. Allen, Auglaize, Putnam, Mercer, and Hardin counties are still the only red counties in our area. DeWine also says that Ohio has nearly 2,100 people currently in the hospital with COVID-19. DeWine answered a question he gets a lot, ‘If increased testing in the state, is the reason there are increased cases in Ohio?’
“So, this is the number from September 24 to the present, actually to November 3rd. Total testing has increased 44%, we're happy with that. We want to continue to see that go up,” states DeWine. “But if you look at the increased percentage of cases, during that same period of time, it has gone up 280%. So obviously, the increase in the cases is not caused just by the increase in the testing.”
DeWine also announced the Director of the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Stephanie McCloud will be taking over for Doctor Amy Acton as the Director of the Ohio Department of Health. Acton left that position last summer, and Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff will be chief medical officer for the department.