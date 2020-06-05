Ohio HB 670 could mean defunding for Ohio higher education institutions

A bill in the Ohio House of Representatives could spell trouble for college and university funds in Ohio.
The House Finance Committee is discussing House Bill 670, capital reappropriations across the state. At the end of April, the state was in nearly an $800 million deficit. The bill plans millions of dollars in cuts to higher education funds to be moved elsewhere in the state. Rhodes State College has already started the construction of its downtown Lima Center for Health, Science, Education and Innovation building.
The college's president, Dr. Cynthia Spiers, released a statement on the bill saying quote: "All of higher education recognizes that House Bill 670 is being discussed within the House this week. We understand the budgetary concerns of the State, and we also understand the importance of higher education in the economic recovery of the State of Ohio. We are all working with our legislators in order to bring understanding of several of the projects that are in progress, but for now, we are waiting to see where the House will land with regards to higher education. As we know more, it will be important to share with the regional communities."