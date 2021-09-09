Ohio Health Director says this surge in the pandemic could take a big hit on staffing for healthcare providers

Ohio’s top medical officer says it’s not an issue of beds but an issue of staffing during this latest surge in the coronavirus.
Ohio Department of Health Director Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff addressing concerns of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. It has been more than 18-months that the world has been battling the virus and health care providers have been attacking it head-on. They are tired and there is no real end in sight. Vanderhoff says many hospitals across the state are finding themselves with staffing issues.
Vanderhoff explains, ”We are running up against real challenges just in terms of the wear and tear of this long pandemic has had on our health care providers, our front-line providers and the ability of our hospitals and health systems to maintain this very high pace of work and activity over the long haul.”
Vanderhoff says some facilities have started to delay elective procedures again.