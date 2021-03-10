Ohio health officials keep watch on the COVID-19 variants

Ohio is seeing more people contract the COVID-19 variants.
The Center for Disease Control says there have been 61 cases of the U.K. variant in the state, which is up from 33 cases on Sunday. Ohio health officials have been saying that variant could be the dominant strain of the virus by April. 49 states have reported having the U.K. variant. Ohio also has 1 case of the Brazil variant which has been found in Franklin County. Only 8 other states reported having that strain. As of now, there have not been any reported cases of the South African variant in the state.
"As the numbers of these variants continue to grow, they really remind us that COVID-19 isn't giving up. But like other viruses, it continues to become more transmissible, more contagious,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, of the Ohio Department of Health. "These variants underscore just how important it is for all of us to get vaccinated when it's our turn."
Starting March 11th, Ohioans age 50 and above and people who have type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease will be added to the list of people eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That means 4.4 million or 38% of the state's population, will be eligible to get the vaccine.