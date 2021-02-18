Ohio health officials urge people not to let up on mask and distancing

Spring hopefully is just around the corner, and the State of Ohio wants people to remain vigilant when it comes to the coronavirus.
While the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to fall, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting that there people who have contracted the more contagious U.K. variant of the virus in the state. Ohio is one of 40 states the variant has shown up in.
Health officials say vaccines are working against these new strains, but the national vaccine effort needs more time to reach herd immunity. So, Ohioans need to keep up their efforts to control the spread with masking and social distancing, and if you look at the flu numbers and see that it is working.
“Last year at this point we were approaching 5,500 flu hospitalizations in Ohio, this year we haven’t even hit 100,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health. “So, as we go forward, we will continue to watch these variants very closely.”
This week, people 65 and older were eligible to get the COVID vaccine, but since Ohio is still seeing a limited supply coming into the state, Governor Mike DeWine says they will not be introducing any more groups of people eligible to get the vaccine for a few weeks. That way more people who are eligible now can get their shots.
Media Release from Governor Mike DeWine’s Office 2/18/2021: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today provided the following updates on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEATHER DELAYS
As a result of continued bad weather, vaccine shipments in Ohio and across the country continue to be delayed. Ohioans with vaccine appointments this week should confirm that their appointment has not been canceled before leaving home.
Because of these weather delays, it is expected that providers will give vaccinations over the weekend as shipments arrive.
VACCINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM
This morning, Ohio launched its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintenance Program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Each month, facilities can host a vaccine clinic for residents and staff if there is the need for vaccinations. The program ensures that vaccinations in long-term care facilities continue for new residents and staff or current residents and staff who have now decided to be vaccinated.
NURSING HOME VISITATION
Governor DeWine announced that he has assembled a team of doctors and nurses to develop a plan for safe nursing home visitation. Members of the team are experts in infectious disease control, skilled nursing, and other types of long-term care settings.
Ohio's existing visitation order does allow compassionate care visits. Examples of compassionate care situations could include:
- A resident who was living with their family before recently being admitted to a home, is struggling with the change in environment and lack of physical family support.
- A resident who needs cueing and encouragement with eating or drinking, previously provided by family or caregiver(s), is experiencing weight loss or dehydration.
- A resident, who used to talk and interact with others, is experiencing emotional distress, seldom speaking, or crying more frequently.
The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman is available to assist citizens with questions about compassionate care visits. The office can be reached at OhioOmbudsman@age.ohio.gov or 1-800-282-1206.
PHASE 1B MEDICAL CONDITIONS
This week, vaccine eligibility opened up to Ohioans born with the medical conditions outlined below, or those who were diagnosed in early childhood whose conditions continued into adulthood. Following anecdotal reports of individuals with these conditions being denied vaccination appointments, particularly those with cystic fibrosis, Governor DeWine stressed that vaccine providers should vaccinate those of any age with any of the following conditions.
VACCINE DATA COLLECTION
Governor DeWine again asked vaccine providers to collect and report accurate and complete data on vaccine administrations including race, ethnicity, age, and category of eligibility. This information is critical to understanding uptake rates among specific communities or occupations and also helps inform future policy and allocation decisions. The Ohio Department of Health will continue to reach out to all providers to make sure this critical information is being entered into the system.
RICHLAND COUNTY CLINIC
Today Lt. Governor Jon Husted traveled to Richland Public Health (RPH) in Mansfield to tour their vaccine clinic and thank the staff and healthcare providers for their efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the 100 Ohioans being vaccinated during the visit today were receiving their second dose.
To date, RPH has vaccinated 2,705 individuals (948 fully vaccinated) at their clinic that runs typically Monday-Friday.
During the press conference, Lt. Governor Husted had the opportunity to look on as two Richland County residents received their shot: Ms. Doris Rheinbolt received her second dose and Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker received his first dose, respectively.
CURRENT CASE DATA
In total, there are 947,389 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 16,611 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 49,061 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 7,002 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Video of today's full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel's YouTube page.
For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.