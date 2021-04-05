Ohio highlighting available in-demand careers

The State of Ohio is letting people know what some of the highest in-demand jobs are statewide.
From May 3rd through the 7th, Ohio will be holding a virtual "In-Demand Jobs Week" which will spotlight some of the industries and careers that are most need of employees. To help with that, the state created the website www.topjobs.ohio.gov. The website not only shows what are the most in demand career fields but gives people the information to make decisions about their future.
“We are getting to a time that, students are going to make the next decision about what they're going to do in the upcoming school year and we want them to know about the jobs that are available, what many of those jobs pay, and how they can get trained to get those jobs,” says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
If you are currently looking for a new job or career, the Ohio Means Jobs website has 170,000 jobs available and over half of those jobs have the potential of reaching a salary of $50,000 or higher.