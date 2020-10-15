Ohio hits record number of cases and counties in the red level

It is a record you don't want to break, but Ohio appears to be on pace to have the worst month of COVID cases since the pandemic began.
Governor Mike DeWine announced that 29 counties or 65 percent of Ohio’s population is living in a red county and 52 counties are listed as high incidents. Mercer and Putnam County remain the only red counties in our area and eight of the ten local counties are high incidence. DeWine says that the number of cases has risen sharply in a short period of time, just three weeks ago the daily cases were around 700, on October 15th we set another record with 2,178 new cases. DeWine was asked with the new spike in numbers if Ohio will be looking at shutting parts of the economy down.
“We don't have any plans to do shutdowns, but no governor can stand up here during a pandemic and say under no circumstances will we shut something down. That would be irresponsible,” says Gov. DeWine. “We have no plans to shut anything down. We believe, as you heard from the doctors, that there is a safe way to do most of things that we as Ohioans want to do and we just ask people to do those.”
Medical experts say that people have this urge to get back to a normal life, but they want to remind people to do it safely by wearing masks.
Media release from Gov Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today provided the following updates on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPDATED COUNTY RISK LEVELS
Governor DeWine today released Ohio's updated Public Health Advisory System map. New health data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health found that 29 counties currently have a very high risk of exposure and spread (Level 3):
Adams, Butler, Clark, Cuyahoga, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Highland, Lawrence, Licking, Lucas, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Mercer, Montgomery, Muskingum, Pike, Portage, Putnam, Richland, Ross, Stark, Summit, Scioto, Union, and Warren
“We have 70 counties that are either red or high incidence. That’s 10 million Ohioans or 85% of the population, living in an area with a high risk of community transmission,” Governor DeWine said.
Governor DeWine reviewed the seven indicators of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which assess the degree of the virus’ spread in each county. The seven indicators are:
- Indicator 1: New cases per capita
- Indicator 2: Sustained increase in new cases
- Indicator 3: Proportion of cases not in congregate setting
- Indicator 4: Sustained increase in Emergency Department visits for COVID-like illness
- Indicator 5: Sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-like illness
- Indicator 6: Sustained increase in new COVID hospital admissions
- Indicator 7: Intensive Care Unit bed occupancy