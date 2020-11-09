Ohio hospitals approach capacity because caregivers are coming down with COVID-19

Leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association held an impromptu virtual gathering to talk about what they're seeing across the state. All have reported that their biggest issue is having enough staff to care for COVID-19 patients.
In the summer, hospitals struggled to maintain PPE, medication and ventilators, but now they are all set on that equipment.
Instead, they say those caregivers providing treatment, are getting sick because the virus is out of control in their communities. The chief medical officer of the Cleveland Clinic says 300 caregivers at his hospital are sick as of Monday.
Doctors are saying there will be consequences if the spread of the virus does not get under control.
"If we don’t see a shift in the way things are going, meaning if we don’t control the spread of the virus and our case numbers, we won’t be able to continue caring the acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent care," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Chief Medical Officer and Director of Health. "And we anticipate that this kind of shift could happen quickly, in a matter of weeks."
Lima is no different than what’s seen across the state. In the last month, Mercy Health St. Rita's has gone from caring for 15 COVID-19 patients to 75. Ronda Lehman of Mercy Health St. Rita's says that pace is not sustainable and asks people to double down on efforts to wear masks and avoid gatherings.
"This spring what a great feel good message, right?" Lehman said. "Everyone’s all, ‘Yay, healthcare!’ And we love that. But the strongest gesture that anyone can make right now isn’t with their words or with acknowledging people. It’s with their behaviors.
So, I’m imploring you to dial it back. Gather less. I know we want our small businesses to continue to run and be successful. It’s not an either or, in my humble opinion. We can get there. We can all survive this."
The doctors say they are trying to avoid having to stop elective procedures, but the state’s hospitals are approaching capacity.