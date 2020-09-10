Ohio House looks to repeal & replace a nuclear plant bailout law

Ohio House lawmakers start looking at repealing and replacing a nuclear plant bailout law.
House Bill 6 is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe, which led to the removal of the former house speaker Larry Householder.
Newly elected house speaker Bob Cupp created the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight to consider proposals to repeal House Bill 6 and revive the law it replaced.
Federal prosecutors in July accused Householder and four others of accepting energy company money for efforts to pass the legislation.