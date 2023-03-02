Ohio House passes transportation budget

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Proposed safety measures in response to the East Palestine train derailment are part of an over twelve billion dollar state transportation budget passed by the Ohio House with bipartisan support.

The budget proposal would fund pavement, bridges, and other highway projects over two years and includes one billion dollars targeted for improvements to rural highways. It would also lower fees for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle owners. Lawmakers included a provision to require that those who receive messages on defects picked up by a railroad's wayside detector system must immediately notify a train operator. The system detects mechanical issues such as overheated wheel bearings, like the one noted in the East Palestine accident.

