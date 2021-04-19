Ohio House Representatives make stop at Apollo Career Center

Apollo Career Center getting a visit from a couple of state legislators as they highlight their business-to-business program.
State Representatives Susan Manchester and Jon Cross learning about customized training, apprenticeships, and TechCred. Both say the need for a trained workforce is something they hear from Ohio businesses quite often. By talking with staff and students at Apollo they can get a better understanding of what they can do to help with that workforce need.
State Representative Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield – House District 84) adds, “It’s really important that we start with both students and adults giving them the knowledge and the kills and the opportunities to know how to step into these jobs and be successful in the future.”
State Representative Jon Cross (R – Kenton – House District 83) also adds, “As a policymaker, I’m interested in what kind of incentives we can put towards that and also how we wan breakdown those barricades if there are any substantial barriers to getting our students prepared for the workforce.”
Both say they will take what they learned from their visit back to Columbus and share it with others at the statehouse.