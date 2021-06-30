Ohio House speaker and Senate president sign new budget bill in Lima

The state's new budget bill has now been signed by the Ohio House Speaker and the Senate president.
House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman both appeared at the Lima Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in order to place their signatures into House Bill 110, the new state budget.
Both Cupp and Huffman are from Lima, and stated that the bill will help venues like the Civic and Convention Center across the state of Ohio.
The bill will now go to Governor Mike DeWine for review.
The budget includes a variety of tax relief and investments into Ohio's Future, according to the house speaker and senate president.
The bill includes several measures to help keep and create jobs, and to make Ohio more economically competitive. The budget has investments in workforce development.
A $250 million dollar expansion is also included in the budget for broadband expansion which aims to expand economic and educational opportunities in communities across Ohio.
Significant investments in long-term care for seniors is also included, with rate increases for home and community-based care.
The budget will also increase state support for Ohio's colleges and universities, including target investments in several programs as STEMM education and anew commercial truck driver student aid program.
Law enforcement will also see investments, with $15 million target for law enforcement training, $10 million for police body cameras, and grand funding for rape kit testing, crime reduction and school safety.
Finally, the budget also includes $170 million over the biennium for the H2Ohio initiative.