Ohio House voted Householder out at speaker

The Ohio House of Representatives has ousted Larry Householder as the chamber's top leader.
It was a unanimous and bipartisan vote after he was charged in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme last week. According to the Ohio History Connection, Householder became the first Ohio House speaker ever removed by the chamber. For now, he still holds his seat in the Legislature. Members of the House met Thursday afternoon to talk about candidates for the speaker position, one of which is Allen County Representative Bob Cupp.
A federal grand jury has indicted Householder and four others on Racketeering charges, if convicted they could face up to 20 years in prison.