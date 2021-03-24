Ohio lawmakers have made good on their promise to pull back some authority of Governor Mike DeWine.
The legislature issuing the first override of his term after a yearlong battle over how the state should respond during a health emergency. The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted today to reject DeWine's veto of Senate Bill 22. The decision allows lawmakers inputs on decisions by the state, and local health departments when responding to emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, is Senate president. He says the legislation simply gives lawmakers the power to review orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, also of Lima, said the bill at the center of the override was "thoughtful, balanced, and constitutional" and allows appropriate and measured oversight. In this case, referring to health orders and executive actions.