Ohio lawmakers will meet to discuss new bill that responds to the coronavirus pandemic

On Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers will be meeting to discuss a new bill intended to ensure the government and state services are still able to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new bill addresses several topics, one of which is the future of the EdChoice vouchers. If passed, voucher qualifications for next school year will remain the same as this years. Another issue the bill addresses is eliminating state testing in state schools for this school year. State Representative Bob Cupp says many lawmakers agree that this would be the best option for schools and students.
“It’s obvious that it’s not possible to do state testing and to have those results count against the schools and students,” said Cupp.
In addition to state testing, lawmakers will also be discussing a date for the primary election. Secretary of State Frank LaRose suggested moving the date to June 2. But other lawmakers are looking to have the election around the end of April.
“It’s extraordinary, it’s something one wouldn’t do in a normal situation,” said Cupp. “But in any democracy, it’s important to have elections and get them over and for people to make their decisions.”
Lawmakers will have until Thursday to finish discussions of the proposed legislation and to vote on it.