Ohio looking at fighting health disparities in minority communities

The coronavirus outbreak has shined a light on health disparities for minorities in Ohio.
So in the Spring, Governor Mike DeWine created the "Minority Health Strike Force" to examine what can be done to close the health gap. 14% of Ohioans are black, but according to the Ohio Department of Health, 19% of the COVID-19 deaths are African Americans. The strike force came up with 34 recommendations for the state and helped create the "More than a Mask" campaign. The goal of the campaign is to provide specific messaging and resources to protect and prevent the spread of COVID-19 within minority communities in Ohio. The state will also create the "Governor's Equity Advisory Board" to look at the underlying cause of health disparities.
“The idea behind this is to have a permit a group working with us people brought in from outside, people not in government,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “People who bring a wide array of experiences, who can advise our cabinet members and who can advise me in things that we need to do to make this a more just society,”
The Ohio National Guard will be setting up a pop up COVID-19 testing site out at the OSU Lima/Rhodes State campus on August 20th. The Ohio Department of Health hasn’t released about when and how you can take advantage of this resource, but when they do, we will pass it along.