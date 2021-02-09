Ohio looking to get students back on track after being disrupted because of COVID

Ohio asking school districts to come up with ways to get students caught up, because of online learning and school closures.
Governor Mike DeWine says that Ohio will be getting $2 billion of federal money over the next two years to help children get educationally back on track. According to the Ohio Department of Education, because of disrupted and hybrid learning, or strictly going online, test scores have fallen on average 10% between 2019 and 2020. The Governor says he would like to see parents work with the school districts to come up with a plan for their students to get caught up. He has set a date of April 1, 2021 to have those plans complete and submitted to the state.
“The future of our state depends on how we help our children today. We simply cannot fail these children,” says DeWine. “Each child in Ohio, each child, deserves the opportunity to live up to his or her full God-given potential. And we cannot allow this pandemic to get in the way of their ability to flourish and to thrive.”
DeWine also announced that the state will be distributing $100 million for rent and utility assistance for low-income Ohioans. Individuals must be at risk of being homeless and incomes are below 80% of the medium incomes where they live.