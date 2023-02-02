Ohio Lt. Governor Husted talks on infrastructure development, education, and career tech in next two year budget

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The next two-year budget was on the mind of Ohioans after Governor Mike DeWine delivered his State of the State address.
The budget contains a variety of topics such as infrastructure development — education — and the workforce.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted talked with Your Hometown Stations on specifics in the two-year budget. Starting with the All Ohio Future Fund, which would prepare sites across the State of Ohio to house big manufacturers and attract them to the state. While also being within commuting distance for every Ohio citizen.
"Well we want to make Ohio the go-to state in the Midwest," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "These are sites that are often times several hundred acres — they have roads, water, other utilities. Without the sites to show, we are not going to land those companies."
Efforts to expand education for struggling families are also found in the budget. Such as the EdChoice program, which would increase the limit of federal poverty guidelines to 400% in order to help families send their kids to school to get the education they deserve.
"Family of four making $111,000 dollars would be eligible, for a scholarship to send their children to a school of their choice," said Husted. "We think that this is great because not every public school can serve the unique needs of every child. So we want to give families choices."
Career tech and vocational schools could also receive grants to improve equipment as well as establish expansions of career technical education. These grants would also meet the higher increase of high school students wanting to join these tech programs.
"What we are seeing is that career centers are having a dramatic increase in enrollment, and in some cases, they are full," said Husted. "So we want to spend additional money out of the state budget to expand that capacity so that all children that want to go to their local career center have the ability to do so."
