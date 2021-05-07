Ohio Means Job Allen County thinking outside the box to find employees for local businesses

With more than 2,000 jobs posted within a ten-mile radius of Lima, Ohio Means Jobs Allen County is going to the airwaves to try and fill them.
OMJ and county officials are thinking outside the box on ways to attract people back to employment. Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan stepping up to the plate in this advertisement asking the community to join the team. OMJ officials say our local businesses need help.
Executive Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County explains, “Our businesses are in need, so we need to help them. Businesses are very important. They are what drives our tax base, they drive our community, and they do a lot of contributions to our community. So, we want to make sure we’re able to meet their needs.”
They have made finding a job easy with the services they offer. You can find out more on their website at https://ohiomeansjobs-allen-county.com/.