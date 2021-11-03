Ohio Means Jobs Allen County is currently working on ways to address unemployment rates in the county.
According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Allen County saw an increase in unemployment from 5.3% in August to 6.1% in September. Other counties in the area showed decreases in those numbers.
Ohio Means Jobs is currently offering incentives to employers and employees. They hope that these offering can help address the increase in numbers.
"We are offering some incentive programs in partnership with local employers where we can pay where at the one mark month, we can provide a sign-on bonus, then at three months mark we can add to it as long as they retain employment," said Joe Patton, Executive Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County. "That kind of puts the employers in the drivers seat on that, and we are able to fund that through the department of labor funds, we're hoping that that is going to stimulate people getting back into the workforce."