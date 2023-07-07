July 7, 2023, Press Release from the Ohio Department of Development: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Up for a road trip? Pack up the 4x4 and lower the convertible top, we’re hitting the road in the heart of the heartland for the perfect summer getaway!
WalletHub recently ranked Ohio 4th best in the country, and the best in the Midwest, on its 2023 Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips list. With 60% of the U.S. population just a day’s drive from our great state your next round of the “license plate game” is sure to be a quick one! Lucky for you, Ohio, The Heart of it All is here to help you map out a trip full of exciting destinations, can’t-miss attractions, and big moments you’ll never forget!
“Road trips allow us to slow down and experience quality family time like no other kind of trip allows. An Ohio road trip is the perfect way to spend long summer days with loved ones, discovering everything that makes Ohio the heart of it all,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
The “Cherry on Top” of Ohio Road Trips:
Ohio’s rich agricultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and foodie delights come together on the Ohio Ice Cream Trail. Swirling across the state, you can indulge your sweet tooth at all 20 stops or savor legen-dairy flavors at a local shop on your travels. No matter how you scoop it for National Ice Cream Month in July, frozen confection paradise is yours for the tasting on the Ohio Ice Cream Trail.
The Heart of the Great Outdoors:
Maybe the outdoors is more your thing? This July celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month in the heart of adventure! Ohio is home to the most U.S. Bicycle Route miles in the country, such as the all-paved, 78-mile Little Miami Scenic Trail, and the 330-mile Ohio to Erie trail that crosses the entire state! Whether you’re looking to hike, kayak, horseback ride, or even slow down to enjoy a picnic at one of the great recreation and picnic areas, Ohio’s 75 free state parks are the perfect destinations to experience the great outdoors!
Surfs Up (North!):
It wouldn’t be July without a trip to the beach, and shores of Lake Erie are waiting for you! This inviting region is a perfect end to a north-bound trip through the state, or a road trip with a coastal view. Shores & Islands Ohio features miles of tranquil shoreline, charming small towns you’ll want to make home, and exciting destinations like Cedar Point.
“It’s no surprise that Ohio was ranked highest in the Midwest and in the top five in the country for best summer road trip,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development which oversees TourismOhio, said. “Ohio has all the adventure, culture, and possibility you need for an amazing, affordable road trip full of summer memories. Our one-of-a-kind destinations will keep you coming back year-after-year, and the charming small towns you encounter along the way will make you want to call Ohio home.”
Explore our inviting regions, discover new and exciting attractions, and plan your own Ohio road trip at Ohio.org.
Operating within Ohio's Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.
The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.