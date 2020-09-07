Ohio named "Defense Manufacturing Community" by Department of Defense

The U.S. Department of Defense is giving Ohio high marks and grant money for their part to keep the country safe.
Ohio is one of six states to be named a "Defense Manufacturing Community" for the numerous defense manufacturers across the state. Here locally, the Joint System Manufacturing Center is the only tank plant in North America, and they have gotten major contracts by the u-s government in the past couple of defense budgets. The state now could apply for a 5-million-dollar grant to help improve manufacturing processes and train workers for next generation jobs statewide, which could make Ohio a pre-eminent defense supplier.
“This really is a signal, to innovators, contractors, businesses, that Ohio as it seen through the Department of Defense is a great place to invest,” says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “And this puts us in position to secure on more federal dollars, and development services agency will attempt to seek grants for, to help manufacturers invest in modernizing their manufacturing process and also upskilling their workforce.”
The Joint System Manufacturing Center has been approved by the U.S. Senate for $3 billion dollars’ worth of work in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.