Training is free courtesy of Ohio natural gas and oil producers
Press Release from the Ohio Natural Energy Institute: PATASKALA , OH - Registration is now open for the Ohio Natural Energy Institute’s GOSAFER training for first responders. This training is the only of its kind in the nation, offering education and experience to hundreds of firefighters and first responders on the natural gas and oil industry.
As a top energy producing state, it’s critical for Ohio’s first responders to be well versed in the natural gas and oil industry and how to handle any emergency situation. This course offers two sets of curriculum to attendees. First responders go through a virtual education that is then paired with hands-on training. During this course participants will be versed in several subjects: the fundamentals of natural gas and oil, site safety, HAZMAT, production and equipment, storage, processing, and transportation of petroleum products.
“Our GOSAFER training is a premier project for the Ohio Natural Energy Institute and we are incredibly proud to offer this service to our first responders,” said Bruce Tague, Executive Director of the Ohio Natural Energy Institute. “Thank you to all the natural gas and oil producers who make it possible to offer this free resource.”
2023 GOSAFER TRAINING –
October 7, 2023 – Hybrid training will include virtual courses and in-person, hands-on exercises at the Wayne County Fire & Rescue Regional Training Facility, Apple Creek, OH.
For more information and registration, visit: https://www.ohionaturalenergy.org/first-responders
About The Ohio Natural Energy Institute: The Ohio Natural Energy Institute is an organization of professionals who educate people about the essential energy that makes life better, specifically focusing on natural gas and oil production. In the community and in classrooms, we provide trusted, factual information through teacher workshops, first responder training, guest speaker programs, and more. Engage with us via Facebookand follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.