Ohio needs more doses to ramp up vaccine distribution

Ohio is ready to put shots in arms when more vaccines get to the state. In the nearly two months since the distribution started, the state has given the COVID-19 vaccine to over one million Ohioans, or almost 9% of the population. According to the Ohio Department of Health, Putnam County has the highest percentage in our area with 10.3% of its population getting their shots. Hardin County has the lowest with 5.9%. Governor Mike DeWine announced this past week, the state will be getting more doses per shipment of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine and with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being reviewed by the FDA, that could be even more doses coming. DeWine stress it is going to take time, but when the state starts seeing larger shipments, they are ready to get it to the partners to be distributed.
“We also have the capacity to go to some big places that could run 24/7 and once we get enough vaccine, it would make sense to add those in as well. So that people have many options locally but they can also drive to one of our cities where they can get in line and go through,” says DeWine. “I want everybody to understand we have the ability to expand quickly. I told the Biden administration, we don’t have a problem getting this stuff out, the problem really is getting it in here.”
DeWine says there are 2,200 partners that have signed on to give the vaccine, but currently, the state only has enough vaccine for around 700 to do so.