Ohio Northern University

Press Release from Robert Alexander, Ph.D., Ohio Northern University: ADA, OHIO— In their most recent podcast episode, Ohio Northern University students Hailey Trimpey and Kennedy Aikey dive into the basics of midterm elections. They tell their listeners the general information that is important to know prior to voting as well as why these elections are critical. They are then joined by ICAPP Director, Dr. Robert Alexander to discuss the Ohio midterm elections more specifically in regard to his recent Northern Poll results.

The student hosts begin by informing their listeners about what can be expected most all midterm elections. The hosts also discuss the importance of the midterm elections by explaining the role of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on setting the agenda. Aikey states, “When we're thinking about those national positions that we’re voting on, this can have a pretty major effect on the national agenda.” They also remind listeners that their vote holds more weight in local elections because they make up a greater percentage of the population voting on that issue.

