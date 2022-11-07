Press Release from Robert Alexander, Ph.D., Ohio Northern University:ADA, OHIO— In their most recent podcast episode, Ohio Northern University students Hailey Trimpey and Kennedy Aikey dive into the basics of midterm elections. They tell their listeners the general information that is important to know prior to voting as well as why these elections are critical. They are then joined by ICAPP Director, Dr. Robert Alexander to discuss the Ohio midterm elections more specifically in regard to his recent Northern Poll results.
The student hosts begin by informing their listeners about what can be expected most all midterm elections. The hosts also discuss the importance of the midterm elections by explaining the role of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on setting the agenda. Aikey states, “When we're thinking about those national positions that we’re voting on, this can have a pretty major effect on the national agenda.” They also remind listeners that their vote holds more weight in local elections because they make up a greater percentage of the population voting on that issue.
Dr. Robert Alexander then joins the episode to discuss the midterm elections in relation to the Northern Poll. Dr. Alexander explains“there is a lot of uncertainty” regarding the 2022 and 2024 elections as well as the policies that may come as a result of them. He details some of the poll results that stood out to him, including: "Ohioans’ lack of knowledge on redistricting, the preference of a national popular vote over the electoral college, and the mutual recognition of the “toxic nature of politics.”
They discuss the importance of the 2022 midterm elections in the next 2 years. Dr. Alexander explains: “Who wins is going to make a huge difference in a particular state policy wise.” Another main question that the poll results raised was whether or not Ohio is still a swing state. The results showed Ohioans favoring the Republican party on many levels and Trimpey expresses her interest in whether or not the pattern will continue this way leading Ohio to officially become a “red” state.
The Institute for Civics and Public Policy (ICAPP) at Ohio Northern University is a non-partisan, education-based community of scholars dedicated to conducting high-quality research to support civic literacy and an informed understanding of public policies with a focus on those issues affecting citizens in the Industrial Midwest.ICAPP Fellows write Critical Questions to speak to topics affecting Americans in the present moment. Through their non-partisan analysis, they provide perspectives as students and political scientists.
