July 18, 2023 Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University (ONU) and Mercy Health have announced a new strategic partnership to improve access to high quality health care on ONU’s campus. Under a new 10-year agreement, ONU’s Student Health Center will be staffed and managed by Mercy Health.
“This is a commonsense partnership that draws upon the expertise and resources of a top national and regional health care provider to benefit our students, faculty, staff, and the community,” said ONU President Melissa J. Baumann. “We’re excited to collaborate with Mercy Health to enhance health care on campus.”
Students will see additional services and improved access at the center. Mercy Health will be adding the option for virtual visits, outside of normal business hours, and introducing electronic health records with MyChart. Through MyChart, patients can see their medications, get test results, schedule appointments, and more. Visits will continue to be free for students.
“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to serve this important population of young people,” said Ronda Lehman, President – Mercy Health - Lima. “We hope to create lifelong Mercy Health relationships and encourage a healthy focus for their journey in life.”
According to the partners, students will receive the same compassionate care and support that they’ve come to expect at the center, and see some familiar faces. Health Center Director Kim Manning and Nurse Practitioner Margaret Schimmoeller will be joining Mercy Health and staying on in their current roles.
While the Mercy Health/ONU Health Center will initially serve only students, plans call for its primary care services to one day be available to ONU faculty and staff.
Through the collaboration Mercy Health will also provide ONU with medical and disease management counsel, and assist the University in the event of a real, or suspected, communicable disease outbreak.