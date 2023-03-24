Ohio Northern University brings back social media workshop

After three years, Ohio Northern University brings back its social media workshop for students and area professionals. Our Madison Kenjura has more.
Ohio Northern University's Public Relations Student Society of America Chapter hosted a social media workshop on Friday, March 24th. For the first time since the pandemic, the university was able to bring the workshop back for a 5th year, educating students and local professionals on how to strategically use social media to grow a brand.
"I think it's a benefit for both the students and professionals within the area just because a lot of times you pay to go to these big social media conferences and they cost thousands of dollars. For a really minimum cost, you can come here and learn about different social media strategies and how to build a content calendar," said Alisa Agozzino, associate professor of public relations and social media.
Those who attended the workshop gained in-depth knowledge on topics including podcasting, video production, influencer marketing, and also how to audit their social media to increase engagement. A total of five guest speakers shared their expertise regarding the different areas of social media including Walt Disney World's senior manager of external affairs, Steven Miller who also happens to be an alumnus of the university. Graduating in the mid-90s, Miller has to learn the in and outs of social media throughout his career saying he enjoys the ability it has to connect anyone to the rest of the world.
"I remember learning HTML, that's the coding language of the website, you know, of creating websites and I created the First Public Relations Student Society of America for Ohio Northern's Chapter. It was unheard of, we didn't really have a way to communicate that. Now today when we think about gosh, so many ways that we can connect digitally," commented Steven Miller, Walt Disney World's senior manager of external affairs.
In his role at Disney, Miller uses social media to connect the rest of the world to the most magical place on earth. He says it's about storytelling and getting people to believe in the magic of the theme park. As a senior manager, Miller loves his job and hopes to inspire the same passion in younger generations.
"I think the most important thing for students is really two things, be authentic, be true to yourself, find those things that have your passion, and share them and anything is possible. If you have a dream, go make it happen. There are so many possibilities out there and the magic of those possibilities are endless," added Miller.