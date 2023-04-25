Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - A new partnership between Ohio Northern University and Clarkson University will allow students to concurrently earn multiple graduate degrees, thus increasing their marketability and competitiveness in the rapidly-evolving pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. While earning their PharmD, ONU’s Raabe College of Pharmacy students can simultaneously complete an MBA in Healthcare Management, Master of Science in Clinical Leadership or Master of Science in Healthcare Data Analytics through Clarkson University’s David D. Reh School of Business.
This joint degree program will offer evening online courses through Clarkson’s Capital Region Campus in Schenectady, NY, and is designed to prepare students for analytical, managerial and executive-level positions. Curriculum design and delivery emphasizes broad exposure to core business disciplines; the building of analytical, computer, communication and human management skills; and the development of an ethical, systems-oriented, cross-functional perspective for decision making. Students will benefit from the reduction of required course credit hours for each degree due to overlapping requirements and special incentives.
Administrators emphasize the program will also reduce the expense of obtaining the two degrees compared to completing the programs independently.
Participants will be considered full-time matriculated students at ONU in Ada, Ohio, and part-time matriculated students at Clarkson.
Clarkson will provide a $2,000 Partnership Scholarship upon enrollment into the MBA program, and $1,000 for enrollment into either of the M.S. programs.
“The partnership with Clarkson University opens up a new direction for ONU PharmD students who seek healthcare management and leadership roles in their careers,” says Pharmacy Dean Steve Martin, PharmD. “The graduate healthcare management programs at Clarkson are well known and well-regarded in the industry, and their availability to Raabe College students increases the value of an ONU pharmacy education.”
“With the strength of the ONU Pharmacy Program and the Clarkson Healthcare Management programs it ensures that our exceptional students will be well-prepared to lead change in the U.S. healthcare system,” says Clarkson Healthcare Programs Director Amber Stephenson, Ph.D., MPH. “We believe that this partnership will help future leaders in the healthcare industry to effectively navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape.”
