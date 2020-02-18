Ohio Northern University dean discusses impact of Coronavirus on economy

Earlier this week, Apple announced the delay of the iPhone because of plants shut down because of the Coronavirus. But as more plants remain shut down, the overall economic impact could be significant.
Airlines are already shutting down and more people have been quarantined. But the Ohio Northern Business Administration dean says it’s uncertain how bad the virus actually is, how many people are affected and how many businesses have actually been closed. However, he does believe if things take a turn for the worse in China, it could have a global impact.
“China’s very large relative to the world economy,” said John Navin, ONU Dicke College of Business Administration dean. “It’s about 17 percent of the world economy. So if things go south in China, then we’re going to expect a ripple effect across the world.”
Navin says right now he doesn't believe the Coronavirus will have much of an impact locally.