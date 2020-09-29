Ohio Northern University holding virtual performance

The show must go on. That is the case for a local university.
The Ohio Northern University School of Visual and Performing Arts will be putting on the taxi strike drama “Waiting for Lefty” from October 1st through the 3rd at 7:30 p.m., with a twist. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, not only will the performance be live-streamed online with no fans in attendance, but it will also be done virtually using software to stitch the performers together. This is a first for many, but they hope to be able to put on a good show.
Brian Sage, the director of Waiting for Lefty said, “It’s been a great learning experience for them. But yeah, it’s unique, we have never done this before, the students have never done, so we are all trying to figure it out as we go along.”
Tickets are $10 per device and $5 for students. You can order tickets at freedcenter.com