Ohio Northern University holds a food drive to help the local community

Ohio Northern University held a food drive on Saturday to help local community members who are struggling during the pandemic.
Residents could drive up to the food drive and donate items without having to leave their car.
Non-Perishable food items were welcomed during the food drive.
"This project began by Religious Life staff wanting to figure a way to still give back to the community during this crazy time," says Emma Prusha, a student at Ohio Northern University. "We were told that the food pantry had been pretty depleted over the last few months and were encouraged to use this as a service project that could be done while following all COVID-19 guidelines."
ONU states that each year 1,500 students engaged in about 50,000 hours of community service in their college home.