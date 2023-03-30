Ohio Northern University hosts leadership summit for Hardin County middle school girls

ADA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Northern University held a special event inspiring area girls to consider leadership positions.
Ohio Northern's Political Science Honorary Society and Institute for Civics and Public Policy hosted a leadership summit for middle school girls in Hardin County. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith and Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn participated in a panel discussing their experiences as local leaders. The goal is to engage girls to become more comfortable discussing politics so they can see a future in those roles.
"The research shows that one of the main roadblocks is girls aren't talked to about politics. We see research finding this in middle school ages which is why we selected this age group to come to our summit today," stated Dr. Theresa Schroeder Hageman, adjunct instructor of political science at Ohio Northern University.
"I hope that being able to see someone of their gender, someone that grew up in their area, will allow young people to see themselves in me and what's possible," said Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
This was the first year hosting the summit and the goal is to make this an annual event by including other schools in the region.