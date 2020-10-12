A professor from Ohio Northern University will write a five article opinion series on the electoral college.
Robert Alexander is a political science professor at Ohio Northern University, and is also the founding director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy. He states that he has been reaching out to CNN on multiple occasions to try and highlight the work being done at ONU.
"Often times the national media outlets tend to gravitate toward the Harvards and Stanfords of the world," said Alexander. "Clearly there are a lot of fantastic things being done here. That process is just one that you keep pushing."
Alexander and CNN agreed to the idea of writing a series of opinion articles on the electoral college. The ONU Professor has authored "Representation and the Electoral College" on the very subject.
Alexander will be working on the series with David B. Cohen, a professor of political science and interim director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron.
"I'm essentially doing an article every week on it," explained Alexander. "I would point out that even though this is an opinion piece, we really source any information that we put out there."
In his first article on CNN, Alexander touched on the Electoral College process, and how a tie in votes could lead to a contingency election. The potential scenario could end with the House of Representative voting for who will take the presidency, while the Senate votes for the Vice Presidency.
This could lead to an outcome, writes Alexander, where Donald Trump would retain the presidency, but Kamala Harris would be voted on as his Vice President.
Future pieces will delve more into the electoral college.
"The electoral college is very complicated, its not a place, its not one institution, its a long process," says Alexander. "It's something that people need to understand... its a fragmented process. There are a lot of different rules that govern that process, that are different across the states."