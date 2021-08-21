Ohio Northern University students complete community projects Saturday

Ada was filled with Ohio Northern University Students looking to make a difference in their community.
The university held its Ada Community Engagement day Saturday (08/21/2021) morning. Students participating in the program had a chance to complete a variety of community projects in Ada.
Projects included cleaning fire trucks at the Ada Fire Station, plant care, landscaping, cleaning, and more.
The goal of the event is to promote a sense of community pride, as well as help freshman students get acclimated to their new surroundings by making connections in the community.