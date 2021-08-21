Ohio Northern University students complete community projects Saturday

Ada was filled with Ohio Northern University Students looking to make a difference in their community.

Ohio Northern University students complete community projects Saturday

The university held its Ada Community Engagement day Saturday (08/21/2021) morning. Students participating in the program had a chance to complete a variety of community projects in Ada.

Projects included cleaning fire trucks at the Ada Fire Station, plant care, landscaping, cleaning, and more.

Ohio Northern University students complete community projects Saturday

The goal of the event is to promote a sense of community pride, as well as help freshman students get acclimated to their new surroundings by making connections in the community.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.