Ohio Northern University students putting a new twist on "Oregon Trail"

ADA, OH (WLIO) - Students at Ohio Northern are putting a new twist on a classic computer game.
Due to its widespread use in American schools since 1971, "Oregon Trail" remains to be one of the most popular video games to date and students at Ohio Northern University have begun creating their own more inclusive version of the game.
"The students go through it and they make an "Oregon Trail" version modernized to have it from a woman's perspective. Right now they do it with a 13-year-old female character as the lead, as it very different from the original game. They go through and they do all the programming, they do the research behind it to kind of get a feel for what that would be like and then they actually program the game in java," said Dr. Stephany Coffman-Wolph, assistant professor of computer science.
In 2016, professors Dr. Estell and Dr. Coffman-Wolph started using the game as a research and learning opportunity for engineering majors. The Oregon Trail Project has become so popular that enrollment in the university's Programming II class has doubled in less than 6 years. As a result this semester, the university introduced an interactive fiction course for computer science, English, and history students working on the game.
"Thus the computer science majors are getting a more in-depth background in how to write story, and learning about characterization dialog, and descriptions, and the students in history and English, they're learning a bit more about how to program in terms of sequence, making decisions, and so on so there's a that can be done on both sides and there's a lot to learn collectively," explained Dr. John Estell, professor of computer engineering and computer science.
The unique teaching method has also drawn the attention of successful engineering alumni who remember playing the game themselves as children. Many of them have worked on the project as editors and mentors for current students. The Oregon Trail Project has also provided students such as Evan Fellowship recipient Mia Prasinos with summer research opportunities furthering her education.
"I was here over the summer. I spent my entire summer reading books about the Oregon Trail, learning the inform language and now I am helping TA a class where they're doing something very similar. Usually, I don't take a ton of history classes or I don't get to do a ton of things like that that I get to bring into computer science," said Mia Prasinos, computer science major.
Students will complete their version of the "Oregon Trail" sometime in April, whether or not they chose to publicize it is up to them.