Ohio Northern's ICAPP program analyzes Biden's cabinet picks

Part of Ohio Northern’s initiative to continue to educate the public, even outside of the student body, includes the Institute for Civics and Public Policy. They have started a critical question series, and the first question looks at Joe Biden’s cabinet selection for his presidency.
The student-led Ohio Northern extension examined Biden’s choices for his cabinet so far, and also how they differ from the people that Trump chose to be in his administration. Their goal is to keep themselves and their community informed on public policy matters.
Their research showed that Biden is picking a cabinet mostly filled with experienced professionals. They also noticed that his administration contained a lot of diversity, as that is one of the things Biden promised to do in his presidency.
Andrea Hoffman, a student writer with ICAPP says, “I think that’s also a commonality between any administration, picking people in their cabinet that will work with them to accomplish the goals of the administration.”
To read the full answers to the critical questions, or to find out more about the institute for civics and public policy, head to onu.edu/ICAPP