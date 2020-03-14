State officials releasing the latest numbers and announcing more closing because of the spread of COVID-19. The Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr Amy Acton, saying there are now currently 26 confirmed cases in 8 Ohio counties (Belmont 2, Butler 4, Cuyahoga 11, Franklin 1, Lorain 1, Stark 3, Summit 2, Trumbull 2.) Of the confirmed cases there are 12 females, 14 males with an age range of 31 to 86 years old. 7 of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized, but no deaths. They are asking dentists and doctors to suspend elective surgeries, so supplies, like surgical masks can be reserved for hospitals as the outbreak continues to grow. Governor Mike DeWine says that the casino and racinos are closed to visitors. Plus, he is recommending parents take kids out of day care, but as of right now they are not ordering to close the centers down.
The call center the state set up to answer questions about COVID-19 has gotten over 18 thousand calls, if you have questions about the virus you can call the toll-free number 833-427-5634 or log on to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.