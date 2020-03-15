The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Ohio has jumped to 36, and state officials are prohibiting indoor eating and drinking to continue to slow the spread of the disease.
As of the last update at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, there are now 11 counties (Belmont 2, Butler 6, Cuyahoga 14, Franklin 3, Lorain 2, Lucas 1, Medina 1, Stark 3 , Summit 2, Trumbull 2, Tuscarawas 1) that have confirmed cases of the virus, including one case in Northwest Ohio around the Toledo area. 11 of those cases are hospitalized, and there are still no deaths. There are 350 people currently under investigation in the state. Ohio Health Director Amy Acton signed an order to close bars and restaurants to customers dining in their establishments effective 9 o'clock Sunday night, but take out will still be allowed. The state has announced changes to the state's unemployment process, to speed up any compensation for workers impacted by the shutdowns. Plus, they are working on programs to help the owners of the bars and restaurant that will be hurt from the order.