Ohio opening up more connections to help with filing for unemployment

You may have heard the complaints from people who were laid off and their frustration trying to file for unemployment with the state.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says they had more than 470,000 new claims for unemployment during the second week of March, compare that with just 7,000 the same time in 2019. The department has increased the number of online connections from 1,200 to 24,000 and has assigned 300 employees to help with the increased demand.
If you need to file, go to www.unemployment.ohio.gov and check out the step by step in the top right-hand corner, or you can call 1-877-644-6562. Once you get your benefits, they will be retroactive when you become eligible.