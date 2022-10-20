"As hard as the people worked, because of location, just proximity to people, all the different things I think the people are pleased with the siting board's answer. I think you know it's one of those things were sometimes the power of people is an important thing. you know how they get involved with government and they work at it and I think good things can be accomplished," said Russ Holly, Shawnee Township Trustee.
4:48 PM UPDATE - Press Release from IBEW Local 32:Lima, Ohio– October 20, 2022 – Today, two years after the application was filed, the Ohio Power Siting Board issued its Opinion and Order denying the Birch Solar 1 project slated for development in Shawnee Township, south of Lima.
The details of this project were explained in thousands of pages of expert testimony and studies, all of which was scrutinized by the Board through a litigated case proceeding, which IBEW Local 32 participated in. Despite the overwhelmingly positive community benefits detailed throughout the voluminous case record, the Ohio Power Siting Board has ruled that the project will not serve the public interest, the sole criteria that the Board opines was unmet.
The Birch Solar 1 project has the potential to provide approximately 300 megawatts of clean electricity to Ohio’s energy grid; a project large enough to supply the amount of power required to energize 55,000 homes. The project represents significant new and sustainable revenue for local schools and governments and would provide decades of guaranteed farm income. More than this, LightsourceBP has agreed to a Project Labor Agreement that would employ hundreds of local union construction workers that IBEW Local 32 is prepared to supply.
IBEW recognizes the shifting energy economy toward cleaner sources of supply and has worked diligently to prepare our members for these opportunities so that our electrical workers can continue to meet the nation’s energy needs while creating good, family-sustaining careers in electrical construction.
The following statement can be attributed toMike Ruppert, Business Manager and Journeyman Wireman at IBEW Local 32 in Lima, Ohio.
“These are local jobs for local workers that were denied today in this wrong-headed decision; jobs that provide a living wage, and family-sustaining benefits. Our members spend their money at the local grocery store, the local car dealership, the local hair salons and other local businesses. It’s hard for us to understand how the Siting Board can view these benefits as not being in the public interest. Birch Solar represents a pathway into the electrical trades where workers can finish their career with a pension that provides a respectable retirement, including healthcare. These construction jobs are important to me and my members and the community whose business they support. We feel strongly that the Ohio Power Siting Board got it wrong today, and we are considering all available next steps to correct this flawed outcome.”
