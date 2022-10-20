Group aims to promote benefits of potential Birch Solar Farm project

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A solar project that has been in the works over the past two years has now been denied certification by the Ohio Power Siting Board.

The decision came down today during the Ohio Power Siting Board meeting, where they voted in favor of denying a certificate of environmental capability for Lightsource bp's Birch Solar Project. Residents in Allen and Auglaize County over the past two years have voiced their concern over the project, and a Shawnee Township trustee says that the people's voice was heard by the board.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.