Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys honor a Lima detective for the first time as Officer of the Year

A Lima detective is gaining state recognition for the work he's done in the last year.
Lima Police Department detective Steve Stechschulte was named "Outstanding Peace Officer of the Year" by the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. The award was presented by Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldwick who is the 2020 OPAA president. Stechschulte has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years and a detective for nearly 15 years. The award comes on the heels of a case Stechschulte helped convict Eric Wilson Jr. Wilson was the first person in the county convicted of participating in a criminal gang.
"So, it's a lot of work," Stechschulte said. "But like I said, the people I work with (are) fantastic. I mean, our detective bureau is just incredible right now. We're a good cohesive unit. And I wouldn't be able to do half the stuff I do if it wasn't for the prosecutor's trust in me and giving me some leeway. And then our people helping with everything I do."
The pandemic has changed how the award is handed out. The annual award is typically given in Columbus with a large banquet and festivities.